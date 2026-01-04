Sports
Eagles Tight End Grant Calcaterra and Safety Sydney Brown Fined After Week 17 Win
Philadelphia, PA – Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra and safety Sydney Brown were handed fines from the NFL for actions during their Week 17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Calcaterra received a fine of $6,353 for taunting, while Brown was fined $8,432 for unnecessary roughness.
This marks Calcaterra’s first fine in four seasons after he played a key role in the Eagles’ winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Eagles, with an overall record of 11-5, are set to face the Washington Commanders in their regular season finale on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
Brown has been a more frequent target for fines, receiving his fourth in three years. Notably, this is the first instance he has been penalized for actions against a non-NFC East Division opponent. The Eagles are expected to rest many of their starters in the upcoming game, similar to their strategy last year when they advanced deep into the playoffs.
The Eagles’ roster has faced significant changes this season, especially following the injury of star rookie safety Andrew Mukuba during a Week 12 loss. Mukuba recorded 46 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss before his season-ending injury.
Calcaterra’s role has diminished this year after a productive 2024, where he caught 24 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. Dallas Goedert, the starting tight end, has excelled this season, achieving a career-high of 60 receptions for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns. Goedert also broke a franchise record previously held by Pete Retzlaff.
As the offseason approaches, both Calcaterra and Goedert may face uncertain futures with the Eagles. Goedert is expected to attract significant offers from other teams, while Calcaterra could draw interest as a reliable backup tight end.
Philadelphia may look to the 2026 NFL Draft to find a tight end, with reports suggesting they will prioritize the position early. As the post-season looms, the Eagles will finalize their lineup decisions before facing the Commanders in what could be their final appearance together.
