Eagles Trade OT Darian Kinnard to Packers for Draft Pick

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles traded offensive tackle Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers on August 24, 2025, in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. This announcement marks the third trade made by the Eagles on the same day.

The Eagles are restructuring their roster ahead of the impending cuts deadline, and Kinnard is the latest player to change teams. Philadelphia also agreed to trade for offensive tackle Fred Johnson earlier in the day.

Kinnard, 25, was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has spent time on the practice squad and won a Super Bowl with the team before signing a futures contract with the Eagles in January.

In 2022, Kinnard saw action in just one game for the Chiefs. His career now shifts to Green Bay, where the Packers are seeking to strengthen their offensive line after fluctuating performance from their second-string players.

The Eagles will begin their 2025 season with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at home on September 4th.