Sports
Eagles Trade OT Darian Kinnard to Packers for Draft Pick
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles traded offensive tackle Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers on August 24, 2025, in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. This announcement marks the third trade made by the Eagles on the same day.
The Eagles are restructuring their roster ahead of the impending cuts deadline, and Kinnard is the latest player to change teams. Philadelphia also agreed to trade for offensive tackle Fred Johnson earlier in the day.
Kinnard, 25, was originally selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has spent time on the practice squad and won a Super Bowl with the team before signing a futures contract with the Eagles in January.
In 2022, Kinnard saw action in just one game for the Chiefs. His career now shifts to Green Bay, where the Packers are seeking to strengthen their offensive line after fluctuating performance from their second-string players.
The Eagles will begin their 2025 season with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at home on September 4th.
Recent Posts
- Eagles Trade OT Darian Kinnard to Packers for Draft Pick
- América Faces Atlas in Key Matchup for Liga MX Success
- The Best Draft Positions for Fantasy Football in 2025
- Big Brother 27: Vince Claims HOH Amid Strategic Turmoil in the House
- Pilgrimage to Lourdes: A Journey of Healing and Reflection
- Taylor Cole Stars in New Hallmark Movie Double Scoop
- Playoff Stakes Rise as Fantasy Baseball Strategies Shift
- Julia Roberts Stars in Luca Guadagnino’s Thriller ‘After the Hunt’
- Kelsey Mitchell Shines Amid Indiana Fever Struggles and MVP Support
- Red Sox Rookie Jhostynxon Garcia Makes Debut Amid Unique Name
- Wide Receivers to Watch in 2025 Fantasy Football Season
- Indiana Fever Signs Aerial Powers Amid Injury Crisis
- Anduril Industries Sponsors Ohio State University Athletics
- Liz Hayes Reflects on Leaving Nine After 44 Years
- Trevor Story’s Big Day Powers Red Sox Past Yankees 12-1
- South Carolina Football Players Showing Growth Ahead of Season
- Pressure Mounts for América de Cali in Clash Against Atlético Nacional
- Man in Custody After Police Chase in Columbia, SC
- Two Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Columbia Student Housing Complex
- Charlotte FC Hosts New York Red Bulls in Crucial Matchup