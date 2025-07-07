Sports
Eagles Trade Star Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Texans
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Philadelphia Eagles have traded star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in a move aimed at saving salary cap space. The trade was confirmed on July 4, 2025, following a record-breaking season for Gardner-Johnson with the Eagles.
In 2024, Gardner-Johnson recorded an impressive six interceptions, defended 12 passes, and tallied 59 tackles. His performance on the field made him a valuable asset, and the trade signals a strategic shift for the Eagles as they prepare for future contracts.
Gardner-Johnson has been vocal about his departure from Philadelphia, but sports analysts, including CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr, believe he will significantly impact Houston’s defense. Kerr ranked the trade as one of the top deals due to Gardner-Johnson’s prowess as a playmaking safety.
“A veteran leader in Houston, Gardner-Johnson should thrive in DeMeco Ryans’ defense. He pairs well with the Texans’ young cornerbacks and makes their secondary stronger,” Kerr stated.
The Texans are entering a promising phase, and Gardner-Johnson’s addition gives them a solid chance to contend for the postseason. Notably, the Eagles and Texans do not face each other in the 2025 season, meaning a potential matchup could only happen in the Super Bowl.
While Gardner-Johnson is undeniably talented, the Eagles’ decision to trade him shows they are focused on managing their salary cap effectively. This trade could prove beneficial for both teams in the long run.
