Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars

PHILADELPHIA — On July 29, 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles held their first full-padded practice of training camp at the NovaCare Complex. The team adjusted the schedule due to extreme heat, with temperatures soaring to 96 degrees, making it one of the hottest days of the summer.

Despite the sweltering conditions, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and quarterback Jalen Hurts approached the practice with determination. “It’s not hot today. That’s a mindset,” Fangio noted, wearing a full sweatshirt. Hurts echoed the sentiment, adding a memorable quote: “Fatigue makes cowards of us all.” Their mental resilience set the tone for a challenging two-hour practice.

Among the standout performers were linebackers A.J. Campbell and Tyron Trotter, both of whom made significant contributions in the absence of injured players. Campbell received first-team reps on the weak side, while Trotter showcased his aggressive style of play. Trotter delivered a hard hit on running back D'Andre Swift and nearly broke up a touchdown pass, demonstrating their chemistry as former teammates from Clemson.

The competitive spirit intensified as the practice progressed. During a situational drill, running back Saquon Barkley executed a two-point conversion, prompting an enthusiastic reaction from the offensive line. Trotter’s hit and Campbell’s follow-through helped establish the physical nature of the practice.

Defensive end Josh Uche continued to impress with his speed, forcing Hurts to scramble during a passing play. Uche’s ability to get to the quarterback made him a key asset, and heaptured a sack later in the session, reinforcing the defense’s dominance.

However, the offense faced challenges, including six pre-snap penalties and issues with low shotgun snaps from the center. Despite the penalties and miscommunications, the competition for roster spots intensified, particularly among wide receivers.

Elijah Cooks, a wide receiver entering his third season, made headway in the battle for a spot on the roster. Cooks demonstrated his skills with an impressive catch during a red zone drill, earning praise from second-team quarterback Tanner McKee. Cooks is taking advantage of opportunities, especially with other receivers dealing with injuries.

In addition, the hype around second-year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt is growing. Teammates, including left tackle Jordan Mailata, have made lofty comparisons between Hunt and Micah Parsons. Hunt, who developed his skills over the past year, is ready to assume a bigger role this season.

Quarterback Tanner McKee, recently elevated to the No. 2 position, expressed his excitement about the opportunity. After impressive outings at the end of last season, including a solid performance against the New York Giants, McKee feels prepared for the responsibility that lies ahead.

Hurts, who has developed a strong rapport with McKee throughout their time together, also praised him for his growth in the quarterback room. As McKee continues to learn and prepare, he understands the need to be ready to step in if called upon.

The Eagles will continue to refine their skills and test their limits with demanding practices. As summer unfolds, the competition within the team remains fierce, showcasing the depth and talent across the roster.