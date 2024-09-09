Eamonn Holmes Enjoys Mediterranean Cruise with New Girlfriend

Television presenter Eamonn Holmes has been spotted at Barcelona port with his new girlfriend, Katie Alexander, as they embarked on a luxury Mediterranean cruise.

The couple’s trip comes just months after Holmes announced his split from his former wife, Ruth Langsford, following 14 years of marriage. The broadcaster, aged 64, and relationship therapist, aged 42, were seen arriving together, with Holmes using a mobility scooter due to ongoing back issues.

Eyewitnesses reported that the two appeared to be in high spirits as they interacted with fellow cruise passengers at the port. Sources have indicated that this trip is just one of many signals of their growing closeness, further suggesting that their relationship may be serious.

After struggling with various health issues, including severe back pain and the necessity of a mobility scooter, Holmes has recently been observed enjoying time off and pursuing a relationship with Alexander. Friends claim he seems to have found a renewed sense of joy in his life since they began dating.

Additionally, reports reveal that Holmes and Alexander have been spending weekends together at his residence in Richmond, with increasing indications that the couple is very much in love. Speculation about their relationship has also been fueled by sightings of them dining together in local establishments.