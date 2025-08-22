Earl Sweatshirt Announces New Album Live Laugh Love Release Date

LOS ANGELES, CA — Rapper Earl Sweatshirt has announced the release date for his upcoming sixth album, titled Live Laugh Love, set to drop on August 22, 2025. Earl shared this news on his Instagram, posting a snippet from the album alongside the cover art and a humorous meme featuring NBA star LeBron James.

The album’s announcement comes as Earl and his wife, comedian Aida Osman, celebrate the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. Osman also took to Instagram, sharing candid maternity photos from their backyard. She captioned the post: “We never made it to a studio to take maternity photos but right before I got induced Thebe suggested we do self-timer in the backyard. It’s always perfect because it’s ours! Live Laugh Love everyone.”

The track list for Live Laugh Love includes titles like “gsw vs sac,” “FORGE,” and “Heavy Metal aka ejecto seato!” Notably, there are no featured artists, but several producers contributed to the album, including Theravada, Navy Blue, Black Noi$e, and Child Actor.

Last week, Earl hosted a listening party in Los Angeles where he did not attend. Instead, an impersonator performed some of his songs while attendees received zines featuring contributions from various collaborators, including actor Steven Yeun and Earl’s mother, Cheryl Harris.

This new album follows Earl’s 2023 project Voir Dire, produced by The Alchemist. With this release, fans can expect a blend of personal themes and reflective lyrics as he dives into his experiences of parenthood.