Washington, D.C. — A recent study reveals that mortality rates among American adults aged 25 to 44 have increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to concerning outcomes compared to peers in other wealthy nations. According to experts, the trends suggest that nearly 62 percent of deaths in this demographic would not have occurred if these individuals lived in other rich countries.

The alarming data indicates that, while death rates for older adults have mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels, younger adults continue to suffer from higher mortality. Formally known as “early adults,” this group experienced a steady rise in deaths due to various factors, including drug overdoses, car accidents, and other preventable causes.

Studies conducted from 1980 to 2023 highlight that U.S. mortality rates among this age group have been rising, exacerbated during the pandemic. The research shows that there were about 700,000 “missing Americans” in 2023—individuals who would still be alive if their death rates matched those of peers around the globe.

“We expected to see a crisis primarily attributed to COVID-19,” said an unnamed mortality expert involved in the research. “What we found, however, is a long-standing issue related to broader socioeconomic and health challenges in the U.S.”

The data underscores the growing consensus around various factors contributing to this health crisis, such as insufficient social safety nets, deindustrialization, and the healthcare system’s shortcomings. Experts argue that the lack of access to healthcare, chronic disease management, and mental health support are crucial issues that need addressing.

Before 2010, life expectancy for early adults was steadily improving, with reductions in deaths from HIV, cancer, and circulatory diseases. However, following this period, the trend reversed, and increasing hazards such as substance abuse and accidents started to appear.

“The pandemic acted as a tipping point for many in this age group,” said a health policy analyst. “They experienced job loss, increased mental health stressors, and changes in social structures that led to greater mortality risks.”

According to the data, the challenges early adults face are compounded by economic adversity. Many in this demographic struggle with stagnant wages, lack of job security, and unaffordable housing, contributing to their vulnerabilities.

The crisis has stimulated discussions on how these conditions reflect choices made at policy levels that prioritize economic gains over public health. As the upcoming elections loom, experts emphasize that addressing these health concerns should be a key priority for lawmakers to support this segment of the population.

As the research concludes, it raises pressing questions about the future of American early adults if systemic inequities aren’t addressed. Until substantial action is taken, these troubling trends are expected to continue.