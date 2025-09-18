Early ICE Raid in Elgin Leads to Arrest of Two Citizens

Elgin, Illinois — Two U.S. citizens were arrested and later released during an ICE raid in Elgin on Tuesday morning. The operation, which took place around 5:30 a.m., resulted in five people being taken into custody from a single home.

Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like an explosion just before the raid began. One neighbor, who captured video of the incident, stated that armed officers in tactical gear were seen leading individuals away in handcuffs. “I saw them come out one by one,” the neighbor said.

Another resident, Jim Andresen, described being awakened by the sound of a helicopter overhead. He noted, “The amount of presence for helicopters, drones, and armored vehicles was unusual for our quiet neighborhood.” A contractor in the area mentioned that both the front and back doors of the targeted home were forcibly opened by the agents.

Both U.S. citizens detained during the operation produced their driver’s licenses and were subsequently released. One citizen, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed his fear during the event. “I was glad to have my ID and cooperated,” he said.

However, three other detainees’ immigration status and reasons for arrest remain unclear. In a social media post, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated that those apprehended were wanted for serious crimes, including DUI and assault.

Illinois state Sen. Cristina Castro condemned the raid, stating, “She can go to hell. Don’t come into my community.” Meanwhile, local activist groups expressed concern about the aggressive tactics employed by federal agents. Ismael Cordoba-Clough of Casa DuPage said, “It’s terrorizing everyone, putting people back into hiding.”.

Authorities did not confirm if those arrested had any criminal histories. Criticism grew over the substantial federal presence in Elgin, with many wondering if such a show of force was necessary for a standard operation.

While DHS did not provide specific details about the detainees, they indicated that operations targeting illegal immigration in the Chicago area would continue for several weeks.