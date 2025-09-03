Earnings Reports Set for Market Watch Next Week

NEW YORK, NY — Investors are gearing up for a busy week as several high-stakes earnings reports are scheduled to be released. The reports come as the stock market continues its rally to new highs, drawing attention from equity analysts and individual investors alike.

On Tuesday, Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) will release its fourth-quarter results after the market closes. The company saw its shares rise nearly 10% following a better-than-expected earnings report last quarter. Analysts anticipate positive news for Zscaler, which could further boost its stock.

Before the market opens on Wednesday, retailers Macy's, Inc. (M) and Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) are set to report their earnings, which are crucial for investors watching the retail sector. Later that day, Figma, Inc. (FIG) will deliver its first earnings report since going public, with Wall Street estimating earnings of 18 cents per share on $228.2 million in revenue.

In addition to these companies, Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO) is expected to report its earnings after Thursday’s closing bell. Analysts forecast that the semiconductor giant will post earnings of $1.65 per share and $15.83 billion in revenue. Other notable companies reporting on the same day include Copart, Inc. (CPRT) and Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (LULU).

As the week wraps up, Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) will report after Friday’s market close. Analysts predict a loss of ten cents per share and revenue of $289.58 million. Investors will be watching closely to see how these earnings reports influence market trends.

Overall, this week is crucial for individual investors as they navigate a holiday-shortened trading week with significant implications for stock prices.