Earthquake Tremors Felt Across North India Following 5.8 Magnitude Quake in Pakistan

On Wednesday afternoon, tremors were felt across the national capital, New Delhi, and several states in North India following a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Pakistan at 12:58 PM IST.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 33 kilometers, triggered mild tremors in various regions including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. Reports also indicated that the tremors reached parts of Afghanistan.

This seismic event marks the second instance of tremors impacting Delhi and surrounding areas in just two weeks. Previously, on August 29, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was recorded in Afghanistan, occurring at a much greater depth of 255 kilometers.

Residents across multiple cities shared their experiences on social media, with videos showcasing ceiling fans and other objects shaking. A user from Bikaner mentioned feeling major tremors in the Delhi NCR area.

Delhi’s geographical location places it in a seismically active zone near the Himalayas, making it vulnerable to earthquakes. The city is categorized under seismic Zone IV, which adds to its susceptibility.

This recent instance of seismic activity comes amid a noticeable increase in earthquake occurrences in the region over the past few decades. One of the most significant tremors recorded previously was on July 27, 1960, when an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 led to partial damage of several structures.

Fortunately, the recent quake resulted in only mild tremors, with no reports of casualties or property damage, unlike the impactful event of 1960.