Earthquakes Rattle Idyllwild, No Damage Reported

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KABC) — Two earthquakes shook the area near Idyllwild on Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 27, 2025. The first quake, which registered a magnitude of 3.8, struck at approximately 5:36 p.m. The second quake followed shortly after, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale.

Both earthquakes occurred about 6 miles southwest of Idyllwild in Riverside County’s San Jacinto Mountains. Residents felt the tremors, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Southern California Earthquake Data Center confirmed the magnitude of the quakes, stating that typically, damage does not occur with earthquakes below a magnitude of 4.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Earlier on Thanksgiving Day, Southern California experienced another quake when a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit near Santa Barbara in the afternoon. As with the Idyllwild tremors, there were no immediate reports of damage from that quake either.

Despite the frequency of minor earthquakes in the region, residents are reminded to stay informed about seismic activity and have emergency preparedness plans in place.