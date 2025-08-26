East Bridgewater Couple Each Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

East Bridgewater, Massachusetts — A local woman hit the jackpot with a $1 million win from the Massachusetts State Lottery. Megan Armstrong won the prize from the ‘$5,000,000 100X Cashword’ instant ticket game. The lottery announced her win in a statement released on Monday, August 25.

Ashley chose to receive her prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes. She plans to use her winnings for home repairs, demonstrating a practical approach to her newfound fortune.

The winning ticket was purchased at Viking Liquors, located at 685 North Bedford St. East Bridgewater. For selling the winning ticket, the store will receive a $10,000 bonus, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Megan’s husband, Greg Armstrong, also has a lucky lottery history. He previously won a $1 million prize from the ‘$2,000,000 50X Cashword’ instant game back in 2016. Like his wife, he also opted for the cash option, taking home $650,000 before taxes.

Greg’s winning ticket was purchased at R K Mart, located at 141 Broad St. in Weymouth, which also received a $10,000 bonus for the sale. At the time of his win, Greg stated he intended to use part of his winnings toward his wedding expenses and buying a home.

This remarkable streak of luck for the Armstrong family highlights just how fortunate they have been with lottery games in Massachusetts.