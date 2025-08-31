Sports
East Carolina Falls to NC State in Season Opener
Greenville, N.C. — East Carolina University dropped its season opener against NC State on Thursday night, with a final score of 24-17.
The Pirates, who are coming off a challenging offseason, showed resilience but ultimately fell short in front of a home crowd at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
East Carolina took an early lead thanks to a touchdown from quarterback Holt Naylor in the first quarter. However, NC State responded quickly, tying the game with a touchdown of their own.
Despite several attempts to regain control, the Pirates struggled with turnovers, including a key interception late in the game that allowed NC State to score a decisive touchdown, sealing the victory.
After the game, head coach Mike Houston expressed disappointment but also optimism for the rest of the season. “We have a lot to work on, but I believe in this team,” he said. “We showed we can compete, and that’s a positive sign moving forward.”
The Pirates are set to face Elon in their next matchup, hoping to bounce back from this narrow defeat. The game is scheduled for next Friday.
