Sports
East Carolina Women’s Team Wins Overtime Thriller Against UAB
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team triumphed over UAB in a nail-biting overtime game on Tuesday night, winning 88-87 at Minges Coliseum.
With just 2.5 seconds remaining on the clock, East Carolina senior forward banked in a three-point shot to secure the victory and improve the team’s record to 9-5, 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference.
UAB (7-6, 0-1 American) started strong, making eight of their first ten shots and building an early lead. However, East Carolina kept pace with a couple of early three-pointers, leading to a tied score of eight as the first media timeout approached. UAB then launched a 9-2 run that gave them a slight edge, with Sofia Munoz hitting a long three-pointer just before the first quarter buzzer to end the period 24-16.
The Blazers, known for their shooting prowess, entered the game ranked first in the conference for both field goal and three-point shooting percentages. However, the Pirates bounced back in the second quarter, trailing by as many as twelve before cutting it to six by halftime, down 43-33.
East Carolina kicked off the second half with a 6-0 run, narrowing the gap to four points. The team’s momentum surged, marking them up by ten near the end of the third, fueled by a wave of successful shots and UAB’s shooting struggles.
Following a dominant quarter where ECU outscored UAB 32-11, the Pirates started the fourth quarter leading by 15. UAB, however, fought back with a 6-0 barrage, forcing an ECU timeout. In the final minutes, the game was a series of lead changes, with Rembert scoring pivotal points to take the Pirates to overtime.
In the extra period, UAB initially established a lead before a late surge from East Carolina. After trading baskets, Rembert’s final shot sealed the victory for the Pirates.
Rembert was a standout player for East Carolina, scoring a career-best 27 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds, solidifying her presence on the court.
The Pirates will return to action at home against Memphis at 2 p.m. on Saturday, aiming to continue their winning streak.
