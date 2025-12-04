News
East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
New York, NY — A powerful winter storm is on track to impact more than 80 million Americans on Tuesday as it moves from the Rockies to the East Coast. The storm has already caused significant disruptions in the Midwest and is expected to bring hazardous conditions along the Interstate 95 corridor from Syracuse to Washington, D.C.
Winter weather advisories or storm warnings are currently in effect for about 51 million people. The storm is predicted to deliver heavy snow across the Ohio Valley and into the interior Northeast by Tuesday morning, with intense snowfall rates reaching up to 1 inch per hour.
The north of New York and New England can expect 6 to 10 inches of snow, with some regions potentially receiving up to 12 inches by Wednesday morning. In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for affected areas, anticipating 3 to 7 inches of snow.
“I urge all drivers to exercise caution, remain alert, and follow all safety protocols,” Murphy stated as the storm threatened to blanket Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties.
New York City is in line for a mix of rain and snow, marking the first winter storm of the season for New England and the mid-Atlantic regions, including New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service noted that meteorological winter begins on December 1, even though astronomical winter starts on December 21.
The Poconos region of Pennsylvania may see up to 6 inches of snow, while Philadelphia‘s forecast suggests mainly rain with only a few snowflakes. Freezing rain is also expected in parts of Maryland.
In northwestern Ohio, conditions are set to worsen with 2 to 5 inches of snow beginning Monday night. Buffalo and surrounding areas are forecasted to receive 3 to 4 inches or more, while Syracuse and Albany could exceed 5 inches.
The storm comes on the heels of post-Thanksgiving weather events that caused numerous vehicle spinouts and accidents across the Plains and Midwest. Officials in Nebraska have warned residents to be prepared as conditions worsen.
By Monday night, about 72 million people from Missouri and Arkansas to Maine were under winter weather advisories. The storm is expected to continue its eastward path into the Mississippi Valley and the Great Lakes region on Tuesday.
In Kansas City, Missouri, public schools announced closures due to unsafe road conditions caused by the recent snow. The district informed families that many staff and pupils are still snowed in.
Missouri’s Department of Transportation stated that nearly all roads in the northern part of the state have been covered with snow. The cold front is projected to persist throughout the week, potentially leading to record-low temperatures in the Midwest.
Recent Posts
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season
- Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats
- Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing
- NYT Strands Shares Hints for Today’s Challenging Puzzle
- East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
- Extreme Cold to Hit Midwest and Northeast with Light Snow Expected
- North Carolina Lottery Results for Nov. 28, 2025 Announced
- Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Virginia Regions on Friday
- Delaware County Exxon Sells $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
- Trump Demands Release of Imprisoned Colorado Election Denier Tina Peters
- Severe Winter Weather Expected Across Multiple States This Thanksgiving Weekend
- Legislation Expands Hospital Care at Home for Seniors Nationwide
- Winter Storm Forces School Closures Across Central New York
- Madison Beer Unveils New Album Tracklist in Unique Style
- Powerball Jackpot Soars to $775 Million Amid Excitement
- New Jersey Player Wins $90 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
- Maria Friedman Directs Merrily We Roll Along Film for December Release
- India Love Reveals Why She Quit OnlyFans, Shares Personal Struggles
- Illinois Lottery Results for November 30 and 29, 2025