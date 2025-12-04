East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday

New York, NY — A powerful winter storm is on track to impact more than 80 million Americans on Tuesday as it moves from the Rockies to the East Coast. The storm has already caused significant disruptions in the Midwest and is expected to bring hazardous conditions along the Interstate 95 corridor from Syracuse to Washington, D.C.

Winter weather advisories or storm warnings are currently in effect for about 51 million people. The storm is predicted to deliver heavy snow across the Ohio Valley and into the interior Northeast by Tuesday morning, with intense snowfall rates reaching up to 1 inch per hour.

The north of New York and New England can expect 6 to 10 inches of snow, with some regions potentially receiving up to 12 inches by Wednesday morning. In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for affected areas, anticipating 3 to 7 inches of snow.

“I urge all drivers to exercise caution, remain alert, and follow all safety protocols,” Murphy stated as the storm threatened to blanket Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties.

New York City is in line for a mix of rain and snow, marking the first winter storm of the season for New England and the mid-Atlantic regions, including New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service noted that meteorological winter begins on December 1, even though astronomical winter starts on December 21.

The Poconos region of Pennsylvania may see up to 6 inches of snow, while Philadelphia‘s forecast suggests mainly rain with only a few snowflakes. Freezing rain is also expected in parts of Maryland.

In northwestern Ohio, conditions are set to worsen with 2 to 5 inches of snow beginning Monday night. Buffalo and surrounding areas are forecasted to receive 3 to 4 inches or more, while Syracuse and Albany could exceed 5 inches.

The storm comes on the heels of post-Thanksgiving weather events that caused numerous vehicle spinouts and accidents across the Plains and Midwest. Officials in Nebraska have warned residents to be prepared as conditions worsen.

By Monday night, about 72 million people from Missouri and Arkansas to Maine were under winter weather advisories. The storm is expected to continue its eastward path into the Mississippi Valley and the Great Lakes region on Tuesday.

In Kansas City, Missouri, public schools announced closures due to unsafe road conditions caused by the recent snow. The district informed families that many staff and pupils are still snowed in.

Missouri’s Department of Transportation stated that nearly all roads in the northern part of the state have been covered with snow. The cold front is projected to persist throughout the week, potentially leading to record-low temperatures in the Midwest.