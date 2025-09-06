East Grand Forks Faces Challenges in Season Opener Against Staples-Motley

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — East Grand Forks Senior High faced a tough start in their season opener against Staples-Motley last Friday, suffering a 42-13 defeat. The Green Wave made three trips to the red zone in the first half, but each time ended the drive without scoring.

After a promising first half, the Green Wave entered the locker room trailing 21-0. Head coach Ryan Kasowski expressed frustration but noted the positives of moving the ball against last year’s Class AA state runners-up. “We were able to move the football… we just didn’t score any points,” he said. “It was frustrating but also exciting, knowing we can do good things against a really good defense.”

Kasowski acknowledges the experience gap for the young squad, stating, “It was just a young team that had not played many varsity reps.” He believes the team is better prepared as they ready for their next matchup. “They understand that the speed of the game is a lot different than maybe they played in sub-varsity or middle school,” he added.

The offensive line features three sophomores and two juniors, with only one having significant varsity experience. However, quarterback Jake Stassen, a junior with a year of experience, performed well, making solid decisions during the game. “Jake did a good job commanding the huddle, threw some really nice footballs,” said Kasowski.

Looking ahead, the Green Wave is aiming for improvement in their upcoming Section 8AAA game against Perham. Kasowski emphasized the need to play aggressively and retain their physical style of football. “Our kids watched the film and were not happy with the way they played,” he said. “It’s been a good week of prep, and I’ve seen our kids be motivated.”

In another matchup, Central Knights displayed a different dynamic than last year, emerging with a win after notable offseason improvements. Head coach Jake Schauer praised the physical play of his team, calling their performance a step forward from their previous 1-8 record.

As Central prepares to face Jamestown, a team they lost to last season, Schauer is focused on building off their Week 1 success. “We’re ready for a really hard-fought game,” he said.

Red River also took the field against West Fargo Horace, where head coach Vyrn Muir noted the value of playing against a strong opponent. Muir mentioned the importance of learning from missed opportunities and improving week by week.

Polk County West faced off against Park Christian and aims to bounce back in their upcoming game against Ada-Borup-West. Despite a rough first game, the team showed promise during their longer drives.