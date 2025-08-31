East Valley Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot

GILBERT, Ariz. — A lucky Powerball player in the East Valley has struck it rich, winning $1 million from Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K store near Baseline and Power roads in Gilbert.

The Arizona Lottery confirmed that the winning numbers drawn were 9, 12, 22, 41, 61, with a Powerball number of 25. This additional win comes as the Powerball jackpot continues to grow, with no winner for the grand prize on Wednesday.

In a related win, another Powerball ticket sold at a Circle K on Bell Road in Glendale is worth $50,000. Lottery officials stated that to win this amount, a ticket holder must match four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball.

Players have up to 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes. With the jackpot unclaimed, Saturday’s drawing is projected to reach an estimated $950 million, making it one of the largest in history. Tickets are available for $2 at more than 3,000 locations across Arizona.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Arizona Lottery.