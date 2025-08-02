Easter Eggs Uncovered in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Los Angeles, CA — The sequel to the beloved 1996 comedy ‘Happy Gilmore‘ premiered on Netflix on July 25, 2025, quickly becoming the most-watched film on the platform with over 46.7 million views during its opening weekend.

In ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy, now dealing with the aftermath of a personal tragedy. During a podcast in August 2024, Sandler described Happy as a mess who struggles to get his life back on track.

Despite the heavy themes, the follow-up film is packed with callbacks and inside jokes from the original, delighting fans with nostalgic Easter eggs. For instance, in the opening scene, a fan at the U.S. Open mimics Happy’s famous celebratory bull dance from the first movie.

Happy reflects on his past in the sequel, noting that he launched a video game that became too realistic for players. Scenes reminiscent of the first film, where he confronts his former caddie and his experiences with ‘The Price Is Right’ host, add to the humor.

The plot also centers around Happy’s struggle to keep his grandmother’s house, a storyline that echoes his fight in the original movie, despite her passing. Happy’s relationship with his late mentor Chubbs Peterson, played by Carl Weathers, continues through flashbacks and advice that shapes Happy’s journey.

Familiar faces make comebacks in the sequel, including Ben Stiller as Hal L., now a therapist in an Alcoholics Anonymous group. Dennis Dugan returns as commissioner Doug Thompson, and original supporting characters like Gary Potter also reprise their roles. Their appearances add authenticity to the sequel, creating a strong link to the original film.

Other Easter eggs include cameos and references, such as Blake Clark reprising a familiar role in a comedic capacity, and original props appearing throughout the film. This includes Happy’s signature golf clubs and even his Boston Bruins hockey jersey, highlighting the continuity from the original.

Sandler also paid tribute to late actors from the original, such as Joe Flaherty, by incorporating characters that honor their iconic roles. A touching scene involves Happy seeing a photo of his character’s love interest from the first film, Virginia, featured in a moment of nostalgia.

“This was just a moment where we were like, ‘What should we throw on the TV?’” Sandler shared, discussing the tribute to actor Cameron Boyce in a scene where the character appears on-screen. “Might as well throw Cameron in there. He’s the man. Keep him part of our family.”