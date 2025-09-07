Sports
Eastern Kentucky Beats Houston Christian 20-10 with Fumble Return
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky secured a 20-10 victory against Houston Christian on Saturday night, thanks in part to a pivotal defensive play.
Cameron Junior forced a fumble from Houston Christian’s tight end, allowing Taylor to return it 67 yards for a touchdown, giving the Colonels a 10-3 advantage in the first quarter.
The Huskies struggled with turnovers, committing four during the game. Eastern Kentucky (1-1) was outgained by Houston Christian (1-1), who posted 248 total yards to the Colonels’ 177.
In the fourth quarter, Eastern Kentucky extended its lead when a one-yard run from Burkett made the score 20-10. Buzz Falabiano contributed significantly with two field goals.
Houston Christian’s quarterback completed 21 of 44 passes for 204 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass. However, despite strong performances, the Huskies couldn’t overcome their mistakes.
Top receiver for Houston Christian, who made 10 catches for 80 yards, was not enough to secure a win as they failed to capitalize on their opportunities.
Recent Posts
- Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today
- Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune
- Lenny Kravitz Joins MTV VMAs as Presenter and Nominee
- Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
- A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
- Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown
- Buffalo Bills Face Ravens in Week 1 Showdown
- Tate McRae Dazzles at 2025 VMAs in Stunning White Gown
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs