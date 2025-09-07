Eastern Kentucky Beats Houston Christian 20-10 with Fumble Return

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky secured a 20-10 victory against Houston Christian on Saturday night, thanks in part to a pivotal defensive play.

Cameron Junior forced a fumble from Houston Christian’s tight end, allowing Taylor to return it 67 yards for a touchdown, giving the Colonels a 10-3 advantage in the first quarter.

The Huskies struggled with turnovers, committing four during the game. Eastern Kentucky (1-1) was outgained by Houston Christian (1-1), who posted 248 total yards to the Colonels’ 177.

In the fourth quarter, Eastern Kentucky extended its lead when a one-yard run from Burkett made the score 20-10. Buzz Falabiano contributed significantly with two field goals.

Houston Christian’s quarterback completed 21 of 44 passes for 204 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass. However, despite strong performances, the Huskies couldn’t overcome their mistakes.

Top receiver for Houston Christian, who made 10 catches for 80 yards, was not enough to secure a win as they failed to capitalize on their opportunities.