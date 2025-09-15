ECHL Mourns Loss of Player Orca Wiesblatt in Accident

ALLEN, Texas — The ECHL and its member teams are mourning the loss of Orca Wiesblatt, who died in an automobile accident over the weekend at the age of 25.

Wiesblatt had recently signed a contract with the Allen Americans for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Last season, he accumulated 42 points, with 17 goals and 25 assists, in just 37 games for Athens of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Before his time in Athens, Wiesblatt made his professional debut with Pensacola in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) during the 2023-24 season, playing four games. He also enjoyed a successful junior career in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Calgary Hitmen, where he posted 104 points with 27 goals and 77 assists in 138 games over four seasons.

Head Coach and General Manager of the Allen Americans, Steve Martinson, expressed his heartbreak over Wiesblatt’s passing. “Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career,” Martinson said. “He wasn’t just skilled; he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.”

The hockey community continues to send condolences to Wiesblatt’s family and friends during this difficult time.