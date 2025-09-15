Sports
ECHL Mourns Loss of Player Orca Wiesblatt in Accident
ALLEN, Texas — The ECHL and its member teams are mourning the loss of Orca Wiesblatt, who died in an automobile accident over the weekend at the age of 25.
Wiesblatt had recently signed a contract with the Allen Americans for the upcoming 2025-26 season. Last season, he accumulated 42 points, with 17 goals and 25 assists, in just 37 games for Athens of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
Before his time in Athens, Wiesblatt made his professional debut with Pensacola in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) during the 2023-24 season, playing four games. He also enjoyed a successful junior career in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Calgary Hitmen, where he posted 104 points with 27 goals and 77 assists in 138 games over four seasons.
Head Coach and General Manager of the Allen Americans, Steve Martinson, expressed his heartbreak over Wiesblatt’s passing. “Orca was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career,” Martinson said. “He wasn’t just skilled; he was a momentum-changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.”
The hockey community continues to send condolences to Wiesblatt’s family and friends during this difficult time.
Recent Posts
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’