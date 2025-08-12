Entertainment
Echoes of the End: New Fantasy Adventure Coming August 12, 2025
REYKJAVIK, Iceland — Myrkur Games announces the launch of its new single-player action-adventure game, Echoes of the End, scheduled for August 12, 2025. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Set in a fantasy world inspired by Iceland’s stunning landscapes, players will step into the shoes of Ryn, a mage battling a relentless Empire to save her brother and prevent an impending war. With her companion Abram, Ryn will unveil a conspiracy that threatens to shatter their world, Aema.
The game follows a linear structure with ten chapters, focusing on combat that combines magical abilities with swordplay. While official playtime estimates have yet to be confirmed, early projections suggest that the game will provide a rich experience comparable to titles like Uncharted and Jedi: Fallen Order.
Myrkur Games, established in 2016, aims to deliver immersive storytelling alongside advanced graphics powered by Unreal Engine 5. Players can expect detailed environments filled with lava fields, glaciers, and diverse terrains to explore.
Although the game is not open-world, each chapter features unique challenges and hidden areas. As players progress, they will need to solve puzzles and navigate the world while relying on Abram’s support in battles.
No reviews have been released yet, but a recent combat update was implemented in response to feedback from fans. This update aims to enhance fluidity and responsiveness during gameplay. As anticipation builds, the studio encourages players to keep an eye out for further announcements regarding pre-orders and pricing.
The release of Echoes of the End represents a significant milestone for Myrkur Games, promising players a captivating blend of story-driven adventure and action on the verge of its launch.
