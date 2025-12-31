US Economy Ends 2025 With Widening K-Shaped Divide Among Consumers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy closed 2025 with a stark divide among consumers, characterized by a ‘K-shaped’ recovery. This year, the gap between high-income households and those struggling financially has grown, with negative sentiment persisting among middle-income earners due to a weakening labor market and inflation concerns.

As of November, the unemployment rate had risen to 4.6%, with the University of Michigan‘s consumer survey revealing that nearly two-thirds of respondents expect joblessness to increase in the coming months. Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, stated, ‘Despite some signs of improvement, sentiment remains nearly 30% below December 2024 as financial issues continue to affect consumer attitudes.’

Consumer spending followed a similar trend, with households in the top income tier experiencing a 4% rise in expenditures, the fastest growth in four years. In contrast, spending among the lowest income earners increased by less than 1%. Will Auchincloss, Americas retail sector lead at EY Parthenon, explained that those with significant assets, particularly in the stock market, feel secure while others do not.

Retail earnings reports have shown this divide with businesses that offer value-oriented products, like Walmart and Dollar General, performing well, reflecting a shift in shopping behavior as consumers aim to save money. Telsey Advisory analyst Joe Feldman noted, ‘The middle and lower part of the income distribution remain under a lot of pressure, focused on basics and essentials.’

Dollar General’s CEO, Todd Vasos, emphasized seeing growth in customer numbers, especially from higher-income households. The company said about 60% of new shoppers came from households earning over $100,000. This shift in demographics shows that as economic uncertainty looms, higher-income households are looking for cost-saving strategies.

Looking ahead, analysts predict the K-shaped trend may intensify, especially as tariffs could increase prices on various goods in 2026. Some retail analysts believe that retailers may delay price hikes until after the holiday season to maintain shopping momentum.

Despite the K-shaped economy, Bank of America indicated that overall economic growth is not at risk yet because higher-income households contribute significantly to U.S. consumption. Michael Pearce, chief economist at Oxford Economics, noted continued growth in consumer spending centered on services.

Conversely, wealth disparities mean many Americans face an uphill battle. For single father Marcus Satterfield in Virginia Beach, the holiday season has become financially constrained. ‘My Christmas budget was cut in half because of rising costs,’ he said.

Retiree Helen Nerviano from Surprise, Arizona, faces similar struggles, remarking, ‘The cost of goods and services is higher than usual, which makes managing unexpected expenses very difficult.’

As 2026 approaches, many households are reevaluating their financial plans amidst these pressures. While the economic outlook may seem positive on a macro level, for many Americans, the reality reflects a growing divide, illustrating the persistence of a K-shaped recovery.