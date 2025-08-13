Ecuador’s Independiente and Mushuc Runa Face Off in Quarters

Quito, Ecuador — Ecuadorian teams Independiente del Valle and Mushuc Runa will clash on Tuesday, August 12, at the Banco Guayaquil stadium. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM local time (ECU, COL, PER), 8:30 PM in Chile, and 9:30 PM in Argentina. This game will determine which team advances to the quarterfinals of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

The stakes are high as the two teams represent contrasting fortunes in their domestic leagues. Independiente del Valle, led by coach Javier Rabanal, sits atop the Liga Pro standings with a six-point lead over the second-place team. Meanwhile, Mushuc Runa finds itself at the bottom of the standings, facing a tough fight to avoid relegation.

Independiente has sustained impressive form, recently achieving a significant victory over Vasco da Gama with a 5-1 aggregate score in the playoffs. The team boasts an unbeaten streak of 16 matches across all competitions, highlighting their current strength and cohesion.

On the other hand, Mushuc Runa surprised fans by qualifying for the Sudamericana for the first time. Under coach Ever Hugo Almeida, the team completed an undefeated phase group, winning five matches and drawing one, positioning them as the standout team of their group.

However, Mushuc Runa’s domestic performances have not been as stellar, with a string of poor results following their success in the international tournament. Their last victory came on May 3 against Macará, and since then, they have struggled, failing to secure a win in 11 matches, which includes their elimination from the Ecuador Cup.

Changes have been made within the coaching staff as Almeida departed and was replaced by Argentine coach Fabián Frías. Frías faced challenges, losing all three of his matches in charge. The club has now turned to Ecuadorian coach Paúl Vélez, who aims to revive the team’s fortunes.

With one Ecuadorian team guaranteed a spot in the quarterfinals, the question remains: Can Mushuc Runa find redemption, or will Independiente confirm their status as the favorites?