Sports
Ecuadorian Player Yeboah Receives First Red Card in Serie B Match
Rome, Italy – Ecuadorian footballer John Yeboah received his first red card during a goalless draw with Juve Stabia on August 30, 2025, in the second round of Italy’s Serie B.
Yeboah, who started strong in the match, was seeking to score when he received a yellow card for a foul on an opposing player in the 37th minute. However, after reviewing the VAR, the referee upgraded the yellow to a red card, leading to Yeboah’s expulsion.
This incident marks the first expulsion in Yeboah’s professional career, posing a setback for the young player as he will miss the upcoming match against Rapid Vienna.
Interestingly, this match against Rapid Vienna coincides with the international break, as Yeboah will be participating with the Ecuadorian national team in World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Argentina.
The Ecuadorian team will be looking to make an impact in these crucial matches without Yeboah on the field for the club.
