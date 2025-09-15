Eddie Giacomin, Legendary NHL Goaltender, Dies at 86

NEW YORK, NY — Eddie Giacomin, a Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender who spent the majority of his NHL career with the New York Rangers, died on Monday at the age of 86.

Giacomin formally retired from the NHL after the 1977-78 season, finishing with 290 wins and 54 shutouts over 610 regular-season games. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987, and in honor of his contributions to the team, the Rangers retired his No. 1 jersey on March 15, 1989.

The Rangers issued a statement mourning Giacomin’s passing: “Eddie Giacomin was an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about, both to his teammates and the Blueshirts faithful. You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie. The great Rod Gilbert called him the heart of their team, and we cannot think of a greater honor to bestow on one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play the game. Our thoughts are with Eddie’s family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.”

Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Giacomin began his professional career by advancing through the Eastern Amateur Hockey League and the Eastern Professional Hockey League in the late 1950s. He joined the AHL’s Providence Reds during the 1959-60 season before making his NHL debut for the Rangers on October 24, 1965.

A five-time NHL All-Star, Giacomin was known for his exceptional play during the 1970-71 season when he won the Vezina Trophy along with his teammate Gilles Villemure. After 11 seasons and 539 games with the Rangers, he played the remaining 71 games of his career with the Detroit Red Wings in the 1975-76 season.

The NHL Alumni Association confirmed Giacomin’s death, expressing sadness over the loss of the talented goaltender. They extended condolences to his family and friends as the hockey community mourns his passing.

Rest in peace, Eddie Giacomin.