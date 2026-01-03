Eddie Hall Discusses Potential Fight with Dillon Danis

London, England – Retired strongman Eddie Hall is currently in discussions to fight Dillon Danis, a well-known mixed martial artist, in a bout that could take place in late spring or early summer 2026. Hall, the 2017 World’s Strongest Man champion, expressed his excitement about the potential match during a recent interview.

“I’m in talks at the minute with a few federations about fighting Dillon Danis, who is world-renowned,” Hall said. “I think he’s won some big titles in jiu-jitsu. He’s had a lot of fights, and obviously, you’ve seen him fight on Misfits.”

The size difference between the two fighters has caught attention, with Hall weighing around 364 pounds (165 kg) compared to Danis’s approximate weight of 176 pounds (80 kg). However, Hall believes the weight gap may not be as significant as it appears. He noted that he must cut down to under 300 pounds (135 kg) for the bout.

“At face value, it looks very unfair because he weighs 80 kg and I weigh 165 kg,” Hall acknowledged. “But from what I gather, he walks around close to 100 kg. So, come the fight, there will only be around a 35 kg difference.”

As he prepares for this potential matchup, Hall is considering a strict diet and training regimen to shed the excess weight. “It’s going to be a hard process because I’ve got to lose 30 kg pretty much. I’m going to have to lose muscle and pull some muscle back as well as the fat,” he explained.

In addition to the weight challenges, Hall also highlighted the experience advantage Danis has as a professional fighter. “He is a professional fighter. He’s been doing it full-time for his whole life. I’ve been doing it a year and a half,” Hall said, emphasizing the importance of Danis’s combat sports background.

Despite these challenges, Hall is looking forward to the fight, stating he intends to give Danis every advantage to level the playing field: “I have to sort of give him every advantage because I’ve got the biggest advantage, which is size and strength.”

Hall also mentioned previous matches he has had, including his successful MMA debut against fellow strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski, showcasing his growing experience in combat sports. The outcome of the negotiations with promoters remains unclear, but Hall remains optimistic about finalizing the fight soon.