Eddie Hearn: Joshua vs. Paul Must Follow Real Boxing Rules

London, England — Eddie Hearn, the promoter for two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, stated that any potential fight against YouTuber Jake Paul must adhere to traditional boxing rules and cannot be an exhibition.

In recent comments, Hearn emphasized that Joshua, who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, is open to fighting Paul. However, he insists that it must be a legitimate match, without modified rules. He conveyed this sentiment to Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of MVP Promotions, during discussions in August.

“I hate exhibitions,” Hearn stated. “If you’re going to be taken seriously, then you fight under Queensberry rules. The reality is that events like the fight between Paul and Gervonta Davis are entertainment, not traditional boxing. We need to separate the two during any real fight under these rules.”

Hearn recognizes the commercial potential of a Joshua-Paul fight in the UK but expressed skepticism about Paul agreeing to such a match. This uncertainty follows Paul’s commitment to face a fighter significantly smaller than him—Davis, who is seven inches shorter and weighed 65 pounds less before their respective latest matches.

Paul, holding a record of 12 wins and 1 loss, is scheduled to face Davis on November 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Joshua, with a record of 28 wins and 4 losses, last fought on September 21, where he lost to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

Hearn noted that discussions around a potential fight between Joshua and Paul for early 2026 have occurred. However, he cautioned that moving to fight a considerably smaller opponent reflects poorly on Paul’s direction in the sport. “Going from calling out a 250-pound champion to facing a 135-pound fighter shows where they’re at,” Hearn said.

“It’s important for us to set real terms for any fight with Joshua. We will not agree to different gloves or shorter rounds; if you want a fight, it has to be a real fight,” he added.

Keith Idec is a senior writer at The Ring and can be found on X @idecboxing.