Eddie Howe Comments on Isak’s Future Before Season Opener

NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confirmed that striker Alexander Isak is unlikely to play in the season opener against Aston Villa on Saturday. Isak, a 25-year-old Sweden international, did not participate in the team’s 2-2 draw with Sela Cup on Friday night.

Howe stated that discussions regarding Isak’s future are ongoing amid interest from Liverpool. Despite his desire for Isak to remain with the club, Howe does not foresee a quick resolution. “I’d want Alex to be playing today, I’d want him training tomorrow. We would love the player to be with us — let me make that absolutely clear,” Howe said.

Isak’s absence has raised concerns, particularly after he missed the preseason trip to Singapore and South Korea. He has expressed a desire to explore his options this summer, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his status at Newcastle. The club values him at approximately £150 million, intensifying the negotiations.

Howe noted, “But I don’t see that changing before Aston Villa, the current situation we’re in.” As the opening match approaches, Isak’s future remains unclear, contributing to a tense atmosphere at the club.