Sports
Eddie Howe Comments on Isak’s Future Before Season Opener
NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confirmed that striker Alexander Isak is unlikely to play in the season opener against Aston Villa on Saturday. Isak, a 25-year-old Sweden international, did not participate in the team’s 2-2 draw with Sela Cup on Friday night.
Howe stated that discussions regarding Isak’s future are ongoing amid interest from Liverpool. Despite his desire for Isak to remain with the club, Howe does not foresee a quick resolution. “I’d want Alex to be playing today, I’d want him training tomorrow. We would love the player to be with us — let me make that absolutely clear,” Howe said.
Isak’s absence has raised concerns, particularly after he missed the preseason trip to Singapore and South Korea. He has expressed a desire to explore his options this summer, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his status at Newcastle. The club values him at approximately £150 million, intensifying the negotiations.
Howe noted, “But I don’t see that changing before Aston Villa, the current situation we’re in.” As the opening match approaches, Isak’s future remains unclear, contributing to a tense atmosphere at the club.
Recent Posts
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles