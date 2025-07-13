Sports
Edgar Berlanga Fights Hamzah Sheeraz This Saturday in Queens
New York, NY – Edgar Berlanga, a professional boxer from Puerto Rico, headlines a boxing event on Saturday at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens. This fight comes just a day after the high-profile match between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden.
Berlanga, who has a record of 23 wins and 1 loss with 18 knockouts, aims to reclaim his position in the super middleweight division. He is set to face British fighter Hamzah Sheeraz, who has an undefeated record of 21 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw, with 17 knockouts. Berlanga is looking to secure a victory that could lead him toward a rematch with Mexican fighter Carlos Adames.
This match is critical for both fighters. Sheeraz recently moved up from middleweight, where he lost to Adames in a title fight due to weight issues. Now, he faces Berlanga, who is determined to rebuild his career. Betting odds show Sheeraz slightly favored in this bout, but Berlanga aims to prove the odds wrong.
The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN, allowing fans across the country to tune in. The atmosphere at the Louis Armstrong Stadium is expected to be electric as fans gather to witness two fighters vying for prominence in their weight class.
As Berlanga steps into the ring, he is focused on returning to championship contention and demonstrating his skills to a national audience.
