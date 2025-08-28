Edgardo Henriquez Sets Record with Fastest Pitch in Dodgers History

DENVER, CO — Edgardo Henriquez, a 23-year-old relief pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, made headlines this past week by throwing the fastest pitch recorded in franchise history. On August 16, his pitch topped out at 103.3 mph during a game against the Colorado Rockies.

Henriquez, who attributes his talent to both hard work and divine guidance, has been impressive this season. Of the 106 pitches he has thrown, 36 exceeded 101 mph. He claims that his speed is not just a gift but a product of effort and physics.

“We’ve worked for that,” he stated in Spanish, acknowledging the journey that brought him from a catcher in Venezuela to a pitcher in the majors.

Originally signed by the Dodgers as a catcher in 2018, Henriquez transitioned to pitching in 2019. After facing challenges, including a difficult first season and Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for 2023, he returned this year throwing with remarkable velocity.

His recent performances have earned him a spot on the Dodgers’ roster, where he had his big-league debut in the final week of the regular season last year. This year, he is hitting over 99 mph consistently and has a strikeout rate of 36 in 23 2/3 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Henriquez grew up in Cumaná, a coastal city in Venezuela known for its rich history, but he stands out as a rarity among local athletes making it to Major League Baseball. His performance has generated considerable interest, particularly his record-setting pitch against Rockies’ pinch-hitter Ryan O'Hearn, which struck the radar gun.

Despite facing injury setbacks, Henriquez is eager to solidify his place in the team. He aims to become a closer and demonstrate that his fastball can not only impress but dominate games.

“Whatever God has in store for me,” he said, “I’d like to be a closer.”