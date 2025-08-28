Sports
Edgardo Henriquez Sets Record with Fastest Pitch in Dodgers History
DENVER, CO — Edgardo Henriquez, a 23-year-old relief pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, made headlines this past week by throwing the fastest pitch recorded in franchise history. On August 16, his pitch topped out at 103.3 mph during a game against the Colorado Rockies.
Henriquez, who attributes his talent to both hard work and divine guidance, has been impressive this season. Of the 106 pitches he has thrown, 36 exceeded 101 mph. He claims that his speed is not just a gift but a product of effort and physics.
“We’ve worked for that,” he stated in Spanish, acknowledging the journey that brought him from a catcher in Venezuela to a pitcher in the majors.
Originally signed by the Dodgers as a catcher in 2018, Henriquez transitioned to pitching in 2019. After facing challenges, including a difficult first season and Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for 2023, he returned this year throwing with remarkable velocity.
His recent performances have earned him a spot on the Dodgers’ roster, where he had his big-league debut in the final week of the regular season last year. This year, he is hitting over 99 mph consistently and has a strikeout rate of 36 in 23 2/3 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Henriquez grew up in Cumaná, a coastal city in Venezuela known for its rich history, but he stands out as a rarity among local athletes making it to Major League Baseball. His performance has generated considerable interest, particularly his record-setting pitch against Rockies’ pinch-hitter Ryan O'Hearn, which struck the radar gun.
Despite facing injury setbacks, Henriquez is eager to solidify his place in the team. He aims to become a closer and demonstrate that his fastball can not only impress but dominate games.
“Whatever God has in store for me,” he said, “I’d like to be a closer.”
Recent Posts
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades