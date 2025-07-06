V.J. Edgecombe Overcomes Struggles to Become NBA’s No. 3 Pick

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Valdez “V.J.” Edgecombe Jr. cried tears of joy as he became the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25. Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers, Edgecombe’s journey from Bimini, The Bahamas, to the NBA is both inspiring and touching.

At just 19 years old, Edgecombe has faced significant hardships. In an interview with NBA TV, he shared, “I ain’t have no electricity — I lived off a generator for seven years,” crediting his success to the sacrifices of his single mother. “Seeing what she had to go through to feed us? It’s crazy.”

While he hasn’t signed his NBA contract yet, being the third pick secures him a lucrative four-year contract, which includes two team options. Edgecombe played one season of college basketball at Baylor University where he also gained exposure through name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with companies like PSD Underwear and Panini America. As part of his pre-draft commitment, he gave back to Gateway Christian Academy in The Bahamas, helping support his old school.

“I came to America to play basketball, knowing I’ve got to feed my family… That’s definitely helped me and the person that I am right now,” he said in a previous interview. “I want to be in the part that makes it out and sets the standard high for younger kids behind me.”

Edgecombe’s determination stems from his childhood experiences. He remarked, “Just to [make it out of The Bahamas] means the world. Whatever coach needs me to do, I’m going to do.” As his story unfolds, he stands as a beacon of hope for those who face similar struggles.