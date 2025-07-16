Edi Gathegi Discusses Role as Mister Terrific in New Superman Film

LOS ANGELES, CA — Edi Gathegi, known for his captivating roles in various films, recently spoke about his character Mister Terrific in the new hit movie, “Superman.” The film, directed by James Gunn, released on July 14, 2025, has garnered significant attention, partly due to Gathegi’s compelling portrayal of the lesser-known DC Comics character.

Gathegi learned about Mister Terrific after Gunn shared a photo of the character on social media when he became co-chief of DC Studios in 2023. “So my thought was, ‘Let me look him up,’” Gathegi recalled of his immediate reaction. He was impressed by the character’s depth, describing him as “equal parts d’Artagnan and Sherlock Holmes,” highlighting Mister Terrific’s intellect and tragic backstory.

Despite initial fan-casting trends focusing on actors like John Boyega and Michael B. Jordan, Gathegi was soon cast in the role. He expressed excitement about playing a superhero who is integral to the film’s plot. In “Superman,” Mister Terrific teams up with other heroes, including Superman, Lois Lane, and Guy Gardner, to thwart Lex Luthor‘s evil plans.

Gathegi enthused about his character’s remarkable features, including high-tech T-Spheres that he uses in a climactic action scene. He mentioned the importance of his training for the role, which included mastering fight choreography and handling the character’s unique telepathic abilities with his T-Spheres.

On the red carpet, Gathegi shared his surprise at the character’s impact on fans, saying, “Hopefully, we’re going to change that for a lot of people. Like you, I wasn’t aware of Mister Terrific until James took over.” He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray a hero poised to influence the new DC Universe.

Looking to the future, Gathegi confirmed his multi-project deal within the DC Universe, emphasizing the importance of patience and quality scripts. “I want to be involved in this universe in a major way,” he stated, “and it’s a matter of time and faith.” The audience can expect more significant developments surrounding Mister Terrific as the cinematic landscape continues to evolve.