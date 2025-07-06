Edinburgh Film Festival Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for 2025

EDINBURGH, Scotland — The Edinburgh International Film Festival announced its lineup for 2025, featuring a mix of world premieres and classic films including all six James Bond movies starring the late Sean Connery. The festival is set to take place from August 14 to 20.

This year’s event will showcase 43 new feature films, with 18 world premieres. The notable selections include the animated short film They directed by Renée Zellweger, and the documentary Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk, which follows young Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassona.

Festival director Paul Ridd stated, “The legacy of Scotland’s biggest global star is central to what we’re trying to do. Showing the six wonderful James Bond films on the big screen is very special.” The films, including Dr. No and Goldfinger, will be presented in 4K restorations.

In addition to classic screenings, the festival will have “In Conversation” events with filmmakers such as Kevin Macdonald and Nia DaCosta, offering insights into the film industry.

New film debuts include titles like All the Devils Are Here starring Eddie Marsan and Little Trouble Girls, a coming-of-age film by Urška Djukic. The Midnight Madness section will also feature the film The Toxic Avenger, starring Peter Dinklage.

Ridd called this year a significant step for the festival, citing a notable increase in submissions compared to previous years. He emphasized the festival’s goal to connect with new film talent and foster an environment that celebrates cinema in all its forms.

As the festival approaches, anticipation builds around the unique programming and engaging discussions planned for attendees, promising an exceptional cinematic experience.