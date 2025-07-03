Entertainment
Edinburgh International Film Festival Unveils Exciting Lineup for 2025
EDINBURGH, Scotland — The Edinburgh International Film Festival is set to showcase an array of exciting films, including the world premiere of Renée Zellweger‘s animated short film, “They,” running from August 14 to 20, 2025.
Zellweger’s nine-minute film is a hero’s story gone awry and will be featured as part of the festival’s short film program at various cinemas, including Cameo, Filmhouse, and Vue. Festival director Paul Ridd expressed excitement about the premiere, saying, “It’s such an honour to have her first film premiere with us, and a world premiere too.”
The festival will also feature six James Bond films starring Sean Connery, presented in 4K restorations under the special strand titled “Sacred Bonds.” The films include classics like “Dr. No” and “From Russia with Love.” Ridd said, “To have access to those six wonderful James Bond films on the big screen is very special.”
In addition to Zellweger’s and Connery’s works, the festival will host over 40 new feature films, including competition entries for the £50,000 Sean Connery Prize for Feature Filmmaking Excellence. Ten of the films competing for the prize were chosen by audience votes.
This year’s lineup also features new films from various directors, including Barnaby Roper’s “All the Devils Are Here,” which stars Eddie Marsan and Sam Claflin, and Urška Djukic’s coming-of-age film, “Little Trouble Girls.” Ridd expressed optimism regarding the festival’s future, referencing last year’s successful relaunch after a challenging period.
Looking ahead, the festival will expand its venues to include the new Filmhouse and Hawthornden Theatre. As part of the program, there will be events where filmmakers discuss their works via the “In Conversation” series, featuring directors like Andrew Macdonald and his brother Kevin Macdonald.
The festival marks a significant return for the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which has undergone changes since its previous parent organization ceased operations in 2022. With an aim to consolidate its revival, Ridd noted, “We are thinking about this as year one with last year being year zero.” The community and filmmakers alike feel the energy surrounding the festival’s return.
