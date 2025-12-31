Edinburgh Welcomes Thousands for Historic Hogmanay Celebration

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Tens of thousands of people from around the world are set to gather in Edinburgh this week for a massive street party celebrating Hogmanay, the Scottish New Year’s Eve tradition.

Edinburgh is known as the home of Hogmanay, a reputation that grew over centuries. For a long time, Scotland did not officially celebrate Christmas. Many Scots worked on December 25, and in 1640, “Yule vacations” were banned due to the Reformation. It wasn’t until 1958 that Christmas was declared a public holiday.

This historical backdrop made Hogmanay, featuring feasting, music, dancing, and traditions like first-footing, Scotland’s major winter celebration. As the capital, Edinburgh became a central hub for the festivities in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Anna Marshall, author of “The Little Book of Christmas and Hogmanay,” notes that the popularity of Hogmanay surged in the 1800s, transforming the city’s streets into bustling celebrations after midnight. She connects this growth to resistance against the temperance movement among the industrial middle class.

“There has been a long history of Hogmanay celebrations at The Tron in Edinburgh for as long as anyone can remember,” Marshall stated. “The gain in popularity in Scotland in the 1830s meant alcohol was essentially voluntarily banned in some areas, particularly in industrial regions.”

Marshall adds that while temperance movements existed in Edinburgh, they were stronger in industrial areas. “If people could drink more freely in Edinburgh, it likely contributed to the city becoming the recognized home of Hogmanay,” she explained.

The impacts of the temperance movement lingered, with places like Kilmacolm remaining “dry” until the 1990s. “The lasting influences went on for quite a long time,” added Marshall.

In addition to first-footing customs, which involve the first person to enter a home after midnight, Edinburgh celebrated with street parties. Historical accounts, like those from historian Eric Melvin, reveal early celebrations at The Tron, known for its visible clock across the city.

“There was a riot outside The Tron during the new year celebrations in 1811,” Melvin said. “It’s evident that celebrating Hogmanay in the streets has a deep-rooted history in Edinburgh.”

The festival’s traditions date back to pagan times, according to Judith Mair, a visiting professor at Edinburgh Napier University. “Rites associated with Hogmanay have been part of Scottish life for many hundreds of years, with the celebration of New Year on a grander scale than Christmas,” she stated.

Edinburgh officially became the capital of Hogmanay in 1993, thanks to efforts by the local council. The festival exploded in popularity, gaining international recognition and being formally acknowledged in 1996 for hosting the largest New Year’s party.

Today, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay features a torchlight procession and a massive celebration on Princes Street, attracting tens of thousands. In 2018, the festival contributed £39.8 million to Scotland’s economy, bolstered by visitors who extend their stays and spend on hospitality and attractions.