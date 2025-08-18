News
Edmonton Amber Alert Cancelled After Missing Girl Found Safe
EDMONTON, Alberta — A province-wide Amber Alert issued by the Edmonton Police Service for a two-year-old girl was cancelled after she was found safe on Saturday, August 16, 2025.
Police said the alert was triggered around 4:57 p.m. after reports indicated that the child had been taken from the area of 106th Street and 31st Avenue. The alert was called off at approximately 5:32 p.m. when the child was located.
Initial fears for the child’s safety prompted the swift issuance of the alert. However, subsequent investigations revealed that the incident was non-criminal, and no charges will be filed against the adult male involved, identified as 36-year-old Leonard Willier.
In the original advisory, police had described Willier as standing 6 feet tall with a stocky build. The two-year-old girl, identified as Aurora Alexis, has brown hair and brown eyes. Police stated that Willier had fled the area in a 2018 white Toyota Tundra with a Saskatchewan plate.
The Edmonton Police Service emphasized the importance of community involvement in such incidents, stating, “The EPS takes all necessary precautions and treats every situation seriously.” They thanked the media and public for their efforts in locating the child.
As of now, the Amber Alert is no longer in effect for Alberta.
