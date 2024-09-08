Sports
Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
The Edmonton Elks achieved a significant victory over the Calgary Stampeders, winning 37-16 in the Labour Day Rematch held on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.
This win marks the Elks’ fifth victory in their last six games, a remarkable turn of events considering their challenging start to the season with a 0-7 record.
Quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson contributed significantly to the game, throwing for two touchdown passes. His performance has solidified his status as the starting quarterback after a standout game the prior week.
The Elks began the game strong, scoring a series of points despite an early interception in the end zone by defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy, preventing Calgary from scoring.
Tevin Jones was another standout player, showcasing his skills as he caught multiple passes, including a critical touchdown. The team’s strong offensive performance was complemented by a solid defensive strategy that held Calgary to limited scoring opportunities.
The victory also made history, as it marked the first time the Elks swept the Labour Day series against Calgary since 2004. This win was significant for both the team and its supporters, as it symbolizes a revitalized spirit within the organization.
Calgary, on the other hand, faced a challenging outing, resulting in their fourth consecutive loss. The head coach of the Stampeders, Dave Dickenson, acknowledged the need for significant changes following the team’s disappointing performance.
The atmosphere in Commonwealth Stadium was electric, with fans celebrating the hard-fought victory for the Edmonton Elks, who are now positioned fourth in the West Division.
