Sports
Edmonton Oilers Secure Historic Contract Extension with Leon Draisaitl
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have officially announced the signing of star centre Leon Draisaitl to a significant eight-year contract extension. This contract, which boasts an average annual value of US$14 million, sets a new record as the highest salary cap hit in NHL history.
Draisaitl has demonstrated impressive performance during the last season, participating in 81 games where he recorded 41 goals and 65 assists, totaling 106 points. He notably contributed an additional 10 goals and 21 assists in 25 playoff games, playing a crucial role in leading Edmonton to its first Stanley Cup final appearance since 2006.
As Draisaitl was poised to enter unrestricted free agency next summer, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman emphasized the importance of this extension. “This is a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers,” he stated. “Leon’s commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice.”
This new deal comes on the heels of Draisaitl’s previous contract, a US$68 million extension signed in August 2017, which has proven to be one of the best bargains in the NHL. Draisaitl’s existing contract, set to expire after the 2024-25 season, averages a cap hit of $8.5 million.
Now at 28 years old, Draisaitl has made a remarkable impact on the ice, with a total of 347 goals and 503 assists, equating to 850 points in 719 regular-season games since he was selected third overall in the 2014 NHL draft. He has also achieved considerable success in the postseason with 108 points in 74 games, ranking among the top playoff producers in NHL history.
With this significant contract extension completed, the Oilers can now shift their focus towards re-signing fellow star player Connor McDavid, whose contract runs through the 2025-26 season. McDavid, who has been an integral part of the team, is eligible for a contract extension on July 1, 2026.
