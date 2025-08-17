Edouard Julien Shines as Twins Evaluate Roster Options

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Edouard Julien made a splash in the Minnesota Twins lineup against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, hitting a 410-foot home run off reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. The game marked an important opportunity for Julien to showcase his skills as he faces uncertainty regarding his future with the team.

Typically, left-handed hitter Julien does not start against lefty pitchers, having only 20 plate appearances against them this season. With the Twins roster featuring many lefties, a chance arose for Julien. He not only hit a homer but also recorded a single in the fourth inning and flew out in the seventh.

“The odds that lefties get hits off these guys are pretty hard,” Julien said. “I want to get more opportunities… I just have to look at it that way instead of not looking down at myself.”

At 26, Julien is out of minor league options next year, making these next six weeks crucial for his evaluation in the organization. He has transitioned to first base after struggling defensively at second, where he was passed over by Luke Keaschall.

“I’m still learning,” Julien noted. “I like it over there. You have to slow the game down a little bit more than at second base.”

Meanwhile, Twins pitcher Pablo López simulated two innings at Target Field, throwing approximately 35 pitches against batters, noting that “everything felt normal” despite a brief rain threat during his session.

Alan Roden, another player to watch, was scratched from the lineup due to a jammed left thumb sustained last week. Roden underwent an MRI after aggravating the injury while sliding at home plate, raising concerns about his availability moving forward.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli commented on Roden’s condition, saying, “There wasn’t any major concern… It swelled on him a little bit.”

Additionally, Simeon Woods Richardson, who was recovering from a digestive tract procedure, pitched two scoreless innings in a Class AAA rehab start and is expected to make several more appearances for the St. Paul Saints.

In surgery news, Twins pitching prospect Charlee Soto underwent an operation to remove a partially detached bone spur from his elbow. He is expected to be ready in time for spring training next year.

Overall, the Twins continue to navigate player developments as they head into the final weeks of the season, with fans eagerly anticipating how these roster decisions will shape the team’s future.