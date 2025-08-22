Edson Álvarez Joins Fenerbahçe in Historic Move to Turkey

(Istanbul, Turkey) Edson Álvarez has arrived in Istanbul to join Fenerbahçe for the 2025-2026 season.

The Turkish club announced a preliminary agreement with West Ham United for the Mexican midfielder’s transfer. This move marks a significant milestone, as Álvarez will be the first Mexican player managed by renowned coach José Mourinho, who took charge of Fenerbahçe one year ago.

Álvarez, 27, made his professional debut in 2016 with Club América, where he won three titles before moving to Europe. He spent four seasons with Ajax, collecting four championships, and later played for West Ham from 2023 to 2025 without securing any titles.

Fenerbahçe, the second-most successful team in Turkish football history, aims to challenge Galatasaray, which has dominated the league with 25 titles, including the last two Superligas. The club, with 19 championships, has not won the league since the 2013-2014 season.

Fenerbahçe’s management views Álvarez’s addition as a strategic move to strengthen their midfield and end a title drought. The club expects him to bring valuable experience from his time in the Eredivisie and Premier League.

Mourinho, known for training star players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimović, will now guide Álvarez in this new chapter of his career. The signing is expected to enhance Fenerbahçe’s competitive edge both domestically and in European competitions.

Upon his arrival, Álvarez expressed excitement about joining Fenerbahçe and the opportunity to work with Mourinho. As he prepares for medical examinations and final negotiations, Turkish fans have shown much enthusiasm for his potential contributions. Álvarez looks to solidify his place in European football while serving as an ambassador for Mexican talent.