Sports
Edvinsson’s Overtime Goal Leads Red Wings to Victory Over Maple Leafs
DETROIT (AP) — Simon Edvinsson scored with 1:46 remaining in overtime on Sunday night, giving the Detroit Red Wings a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena.
Edvinsson skated toward the crease and executed a backhanded shot, helping the Red Wings maintain their lead in the Atlantic Division with 49 points. This win improves Detroit’s record to 23-14-3.
The game witnessed contributions from several players. Moritz Seider and Mason Appleton scored in regulation for Detroit, while Cam Talbot recorded 25 saves. For Toronto, Matthew Knies and Nicholas Robertson found the net, with John Tavares assisting on both goals.
The opening period was scoreless, but the Maple Leafs struck first in the second period, as Knies scored a power-play goal set up by Auston Matthews at 4:25. This marked only the fifth road power-play goal for Toronto this season.
Detroit equalized with 59 seconds left in the second period. Seider launched a shot from near the blue line that eluded a screened Dennis Hildeby in goal.
Toronto briefly regained the lead in the third period when Robertson scored at 4:53, but Appleton responded just 23 seconds later to tie the game again.
The Red Wings displayed resilience, showcasing their strong overtime performance this season, which now stands at 7-3. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, dropped to 4-6 in games that go into extra time.
Detroit’s next challenge comes Wednesday when they host the Winnipeg Jets in their New Year’s Eve game.
