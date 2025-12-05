Edward Burns Reflects on 30-Year Journey Back to ‘The Family McMullen’

NEW YORK, NY — Edward Burns is back with a sequel to his 1995 hit film, The Brothers McMullen, 30 years after its original release. The Family McMullen, set to debut on HBO Max this weekend, marks a significant return for Burns, who wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the first film.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burns expressed his excitement about returning to the project. “It feels blessed to be back,” he said. “It was surreal to revisit my childhood home where we shot the first film.” The house was sold by his parents two decades ago, making the experience even more poignant for the filmmaker.

The process to obtain permission to shoot at his old home was not straightforward. “Our location scout initially faced resistance,” he explained. “But a friend who lived nearby intervened, and we were eventually granted access.”

Burns began contemplating a sequel as early as the 20th anniversary of the first film. He struggled initially to find the right story for the sequel until he read about young adults moving back in with their parents due to financial challenges—this inspired the narrative for Barry, his character, and his two adult children moving back home.

Maintaining connections with actors, including Connie Britton, was also pivotal. “I wanted her to play a significant role as a widow, essentially the third McMullen brother,” Burns said, revealing that Britton was enthusiastic about revisiting the film’s themes.

As for the film’s balance between original characters and younger actors, Burns acknowledged the importance of including fresh perspectives. “It was crucial that the younger characters were at the center of the story, particularly since this is a romantic comedy,” he noted. He emphasized that the film aims to resonate with a new generation while retaining the core essence of the original.

With family dynamics still at the forefront, Burns worked closely with the younger cast to ensure their portrayals felt authentic. “My films only work if they feel real and authentic,” he added.

The Family McMullen streams on HBO Max starting this weekend, and Burns hopes that audiences enjoy this continuation of a story that started decades ago.