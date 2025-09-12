Edward Enninful Launches New Magazine After Departing British Vogue

London, UK — Edward Enninful announced the release of his new magazine, 72, marking a new chapter after his departure from British Vogue. The inaugural issue features actress Julia Roberts on the cover, styled by Elizabeth Stewart.

Enninful, who served as editor-in-chief of British Vogue for six years, staged a spectacular farewell cover for the March 2024 issue with big names like Jane Fonda and Oprah Winfrey. Enninful noted that bringing these icons together required significant logistical effort and industry connections.

His journey began at the youth culture magazine i-D in London before working with top titles like Italian Vogue and W magazine. Enninful became known for his innovative projects, including Italian Vogue’s groundbreaking Black Issue in 2008.

In a recent interview, Enninful shared his desire for change as he approached his 50th birthday. He described his decision to leave Vogue as a personal choice and firmly stated that there was no rift with the magazine’s legendary editor Anna Wintour.

He appointed his former deputy Sarah Harris as the editorial director for 72, surrounded by a team that emphasizes creativity and collaboration. The magazine has no traditional advertisements and aims to focus on artistry and storytelling.

Enninful’s new venture comes at a challenging time for print media, with declining revenues and interest in magazines. However, he believes in creating a platform that prioritizes creativity over commercialism. The company is backed by private investors and plans to host launch parties in key cities, including New York and London.

In its expansive content, 72 includes features beyond fashion, such as artist profiles and discussions about wellness. The extensive conversation between Roberts and her friend George Clooney showcases their genuine friendship, emphasizing inclusivity in various forms, including age, as an essential aspect of the magazine.

Despite early critiques of the magazine’s visual branding, Enninful remains optimistic and committed to fostering a culture of authenticity and support within the fashion industry.

In his opening letter, he outlined a vision for 72 to serve as a cultural community that encourages diverse voices and radical thinkers to collaborate. As the future of fashion publishing unfolds, Enninful’s innovative approach could redefine the landscape.