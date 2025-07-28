Edwin Díaz Open to Playing in 2026 World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK, NY — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz expressed interest in playing for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) during a recent conversation at the All-Star Game. Despite a challenging past experience in the WBC where he suffered a knee injury, Díaz said he is hopeful about representing his country again.

“As of now, I would play if I had the chance to play,” Díaz stated. “I would play to represent my country.” Díaz, who missed the entire 2023 MLB season due to a torn patellar tendon he incurred while celebrating a WBC victory, remains focused on his health. “I didn’t get hurt pitching. That’s something that can happen at my house or wherever,” he explained, downplaying fears about re-injury.

Currently, Díaz is having an outstanding season, converting 21 of 23 save opportunities and holding a 1.55 ERA. His performance has reinstated him as a key player for the Mets, especially after a difficult 2024 season where he lost his closing role temporarily.

Before committing to the 2026 tournament, Díaz may discuss the decision with the Mets organization to secure permission. He has been helping Puerto Rico captain Francisco Lindor with recruitment efforts for the upcoming team, as they aim to improve upon their last WBC performance.

The Mets recently announced they have signed 18 of their 19 draft picks, along with a few non-drafted free agents, as they prepare for the future. Amidst roster changes, maintaining Díaz’s health will remain a priority for the team as they eye postseason contention.

While the WBC presents exciting opportunities for players, the timing poses risks for teams, particularly regarding injuries. “I just want to go there and represent my country and have fun,” Díaz affirmed, looking ahead to the tournament.