Edwin J. Feulner, Conservative Leader and Heritage Foundation Co-Founder, Dies at 83

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Edwin J. Feulner, a pivotal figure in the American conservative movement and co-founder of the Heritage Foundation, passed away on Friday at the age of 83. The Heritage Foundation confirmed his death in a statement, reflecting on his legacy as the longest-serving president of the organization.

Under Feulner’s leadership from 1977 to 2013, the Heritage Foundation grew from a small conservative think tank into a major force in U.S. politics, particularly during the Ronald Reagan administration. Foundation President Kevin Roberts and Board Chairman Barb Van Andel-Gaby praised Feulner in a joint statement, calling him “a visionary, a builder, and a patriot of the highest order.”

Feulner, born on August 12, 1941, in Chicago, earned degrees from Regis University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Edinburgh. He founded the Heritage Foundation in 1973 as a platform for conservative ideas, significantly impacting Republican policy and positions over the decades.

One major initiative launched during his tenure was Project 2025, intended to outline conservative policies for a potential second Trump administration. Critics have described some of its proposals as hardline, raising concerns over civil liberties and governance.

Feulner’s influence reached beyond the Heritage Foundation; he was known for his ability to unite various factions within the conservative movement under a philosophy of “big-tent conservatism.” His approach emphasized unity and inclusion. “You win through multiplication and addition, not through division and subtraction,” he often stated.

Tributes poured in following his passing. Jessica Riedl, a former staff director in the U.S. Senate, described Feulner as a mentor and leader who shaped her early career. “His version of Heritage was free market and strong foreign policy, not just culture war-driven. He will be missed,” she wrote.

Feulner is survived by his wife, Lina, children, and grandchildren. Details about funeral arrangements have yet to be released. Heritage leaders vowed to honor his legacy, pledging to carry forward his mission with “courage, integrity, and determination.”