Eels Secure Victory While Tigers Face Wooden Spoon Consecutively

In a significant match held at Campbelltown Stadium, the Parramatta Eels triumphed over the Wests Tigers with a score of 60-26, condemning the Tigers to their third consecutive wooden spoon.

The game, attended by an enthusiastic crowd of 17,311, showcased an intense offensive performance by the Eels, who managed to score 11 tries despite the unfortunate loss of key players Dylan Brown and Will Penisini due to knee injuries.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard, the veteran prop, contributed to the Eels’ success by scoring a try and successfully converting his own kick, marking an important personal milestone as it was his first conversion in ten seasons.

The first half concluded with the Eels leading 22-10, and they further exploited the Tigers’ weakened defense after captain Api Koroisau was sin-binned for a lifting tackle. The Eels capitalized on this opportunity, scoring three additional tries to secure their victory.

Despite the significant scoreline, the match highlighted areas of concern for both teams, particularly their defensive weaknesses. The Tigers, under rookie coach Benji Marshall, are undergoing a rebuilding phase, while the Eels aim to rebound from a challenging season.

The performance of young talent Lachlan Galvin for the Tigers stood out, as he continues to be a key player amidst the struggles of his team. His exceptional talent brings hope for the future as the club explores options to improve its standing in the coming season.