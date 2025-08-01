EFL League One Launch: Key Insights for Upcoming Soccer Season

LEICESTER, England — The English Football League (EFL) begins its new season on Friday, with Luton Town hosting AFC Wimbledon in an intriguing League One opener. Luton, once a Premier League team, faces AFC Wimbledon, who was promoted from League Two after a playoff victory last season. This match marks the start of another challenging year in the EFL, where the battle to avoid relegation is fierce.

League One consists of 24 teams, and a single misstep can lead to significant consequences for previously established clubs. Notable teams like Sunderland have successfully returned to the Premier League, but others like Cardiff City, Bolton, and Huddersfield Town have found themselves struggling to regain their former status.

Cardiff City joins Luton in League One this season after a disappointing campaign last year, where they managed only nine wins. With no Welsh clubs in the Premier League since 2019, Cardiff aims to ascend back quickly to the top tier.

Financial disparities between divisions present ongoing challenges. Relegation can lead to long-term difficulties for larger clubs like Cardiff and Luton. Cardiff’s parachute payments from their time in the Premier League will soon diminish, adding pressure to perform.

Another focal point is Paul Mullin, the former Wrexham star now on loan at Wigan Athletic. Despite a tough season marred by injuries, Mullin hopes to reclaim his scoring form in League One. He has been successful in the past, netting 24 or more goals for four consecutive seasons and will be a contender for the Golden Boot this year.

The upcoming season promises to be competitive. Several players are touted as Golden Boot candidates, including Huddersfield’s Alfie May and Lincoln City‘s James Collins. Wrexham, buoyed by its recent promotion, has avoided starting fresh in League One, yet will be arming itself with resources to compete after their rapid rise through the leagues.

This season, fans can tune in to watch EFL matches throughout the year, with several games set to air on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Key matchups will spotlight teams battling it out both at the top and bottom of the league.

Mark your calendars, as the season kicks off with excitement and anticipation, and teams prepare to face off in hopes of making their mark.