Efton Chism Shines at Patriots Training Camp as Roster Battle Intensifies

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Efton Chism, an undrafted rookie free agent from Eastern Washington, is making waves at his first training camp with the New England Patriots. At 23, Chism exudes enthusiasm, stating, “It’s awesome. I’m blessed,” during a recent media session.

Chism is fighting for a spot on the competitive wide receiver depth chart. With 346 receptions for 3,852 yards and 37 touchdowns in his college career, he has shown his potential as both a special teamer and a passing option. “Chis had about 50 catches, I feel like, in OTAs,” praised quarterback Drake Maye, underscoring Chism’s dependable presence.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel complements Chism’s dedicated approach, saying, “He’s studied extremely hard. He has a good feel for what we’re asking him to do.” Establishing rapport with the quarterbacks is crucial, according to Vrabel, noting that the trust built with them is reflected in target patterns during games.

As the Patriots kick off their preseason against the Commanders, Chism aims to maximize his opportunities on special teams and in offensive roles. “It’s just about anything I can do,” he stated, eager to contribute in every way possible.

Chism is also learning from the legacy of past Patriots players. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has advised him to study film of former wide receiver Danny Amendola. “I’m trying to just kind of see how he ran through his offense and learn everything I can,” said Chism on his film study.

Mentorship from fellow receivers, including Kendrick Bourne and veterans like Mack Hollins and Stefon Diggs, has been invaluable for Chism. “[Kendrick Bourne] is a big one for me,” he expressed, noting their shared background at Eastern Washington.

However, the path to securing a roster spot is tough; the Patriots are likely to keep just six wide receivers. As he competes with other players for the final positions, he remains unfazed. “It’s been super awesome,” Chism concluded, maintaining his optimistic mindset.