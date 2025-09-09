Egan Bernal Wins Stage 16 of Vuelta Amid Protests

Poio, Spain – Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers triumphed in the 16th stage of the Vuelta a España on September 9, 2025, finishing eight kilometers from the planned finish line due to protests blocking the route. This marks Bernal’s first victory in a major tour since 2021.

The stage featured a dramatic escape by a group of 17 riders, including Colombian Bernal and Spanish Mikel Landa. As the race approached the Alto da Groba, they created a sizeable gap from the peloton, at one point leading by nearly six minutes.

With around three kilometers left to climb, Landa initiated an attack, with Bernal responding effectively. After an uphill battle, the two broke away from the rest of the field. However, the race was interrupted when organizers announced that the finish would happen at the 8-km mark due to a pro-Palestinian protest that obstructed the road.

Despite the unusual circumstances, a sprint ensued between Bernal and Landa, with Bernal ultimately crossing first. He finished the modified stage in 3 hours, 35 minutes, and 10 seconds, just ahead of Landa.

“I thought about quitting many times, but I promised God I’d dedicate my next victory to Him,” Bernal said following the race, reflecting on his long road back to competitive cycling after a serious accident in 2022.

Despite Bernal’s victory, overall standings remained unchanged, with Jonas Vingegaard maintaining his lead in the general classification, 48 seconds ahead of João Almeida.