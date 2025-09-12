Entertainment
Ego Nwodim Leaves Saturday Night Live After Seven Seasons
NEW YORK, NY — Ego Nwodim has announced her departure from “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) after seven seasons as a cast member. Nwodim shared her decision on Instagram, stating, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.” She expressed gratitude to Lorne Michaels, her castmates, the writers, and the crew, saying that her time on the show taught her more than she could have imagined.
Nwodim, a pre-med student from the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), joined the show as a featured player in 2018 before becoming a repertory player in Season 46. Her memorable characters included Miss Eggy and a lawyer known for overcooked meat, which went viral.
This move comes as a surprise, as Nwodim was initially included in the confirmed cast for Season 51. Reports suggest that her decision to exit was based on a desire to explore new opportunities. She has been gaining attention with roles in Peacock’s “Mr. Throwback” and Netflix’s “Little Brother.”
In her post, Nwodim reflected on the milestones she experienced during her time on SNL. She felt honored to be part of the show’s 50th anniversary special and appreciated the camaraderie she developed with fellow cast members.
Nwodim joins several other cast members who have also announced their departures, including high-profile names who have left the show this season. SNL will welcome several new faces as Season 51 begins, including Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, Veronika Slowikowska, and Tommy Brennan.
“I want my other dreams to come true,” Nwodim added, hinting at her aspirations to further her career in film and television.
